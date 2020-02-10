CalTrans Holds Highway 20 Project Open House

Information will be presented, and public input will be taken this evening by CalTrans regarding a Highway 20 improvement project. Work is scheduled to start in Nevada County next year on two segments of the highway-one curvy stretch near Lowell Hill Road, and another segment near White Cloud Campground. Both stretches have seen several crashes over the last few years. The 55-million dollar project will include straightening sections, widening shoulders, and adding turnouts. You can see project displays and environmental documents at an open house from 5 to 6:30pm, at the Rood Center, in the Board of Supervisors chambers.

–gf