CalTrans Reminds of Road Safety During Shutoff

With power companies preparing to shut off electricity in the event of a wildfire threat, CalTrans is reminding motorists that what P-G-and-E calls a Public Safety Power Shutoff, means that traffic lights will go out. In a two-and-a-half minute video, CalTrans reminds us any time the signals are out, treat it as a four-way stop. CalTrans Deputy Division Chief of Maintenance and Technical Operations Don Anderson…

Listen to Don Anderson

In the video, they conduct a brief test at an intersection, where first the traffic lights are set to blinking red, then go off completely. Highway Patrol Officer Matt Lyman says not everyone obeyed the law…

Listen to Matt Lyman

Pacific Gas and Electric says they will shut off power even if no wildfire is burning, if conditions such as high winds, low humidity, or both, are determined to significantly increase the risk of fire around energized power lines.

–gf