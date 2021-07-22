CalVax Grant Pgm Could Help Doctors’ Offices

State health officials are ramping up COVID vaccine outreach. The goal of a new 40-million dollar CalVax Grant program is to provide funding for smaller, private doctors’ offices to kick-start efforts. Nevada County’s Public Health Director, Jill Blake, says the community will definitely benefit…

The money can be divided among as many as five offices. And even with mass vaccination clinics closing, such as Whispering Pines on Tuesday, Blake says there are still plenty of options…

But the California Department of Public Health says says the program will help connect vaccine-concerned Californians with trusted community resources like their family doctors. They say these providers can take the time to sit with their patients, answer questions, and educate them on the facts and benefits behind innoculations. They say 77-percent of adults statewide are at least partially vaccinated and 74-percent of those 12 and older.