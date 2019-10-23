< Back to All News

Camp Counsellor Arrested For Lewd Lascivious Acts

Posted: Oct. 22, 2019 6:03 PM PDT

A sex crimes arrest at a center serving what’s described as “high-need youths” in Truckee. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says it was reported by six victims at the Gateway Mountain Center…

click to listen to Lt Bringolf

Bringolf says it was also learned that Solt had a history of being fired from employment subsequent to allegations that he acted inappropriately with teen girls…

click to listen to Lt Bringolf

According to the center’s website, there are wellness programs in what’s described as six domains covering fourth through 12th grades.That includes alternative education schools serving local juvenile detention facilities, a court-ordered program or treatment needs. It also includes an addiction recovery program, an after school wellness center, and summer camps.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha