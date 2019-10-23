Camp Counsellor Arrested For Lewd Lascivious Acts

A sex crimes arrest at a center serving what’s described as “high-need youths” in Truckee. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says it was reported by six victims at the Gateway Mountain Center…

Bringolf says it was also learned that Solt had a history of being fired from employment subsequent to allegations that he acted inappropriately with teen girls…

According to the center’s website, there are wellness programs in what’s described as six domains covering fourth through 12th grades.That includes alternative education schools serving local juvenile detention facilities, a court-ordered program or treatment needs. It also includes an addiction recovery program, an after school wellness center, and summer camps.