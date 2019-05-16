Camp Fire Cause Linked To PG and E Line

What was suspected is now official. Cal Fire has determined that the Camp Fire was caused by electrical transmission lines owned and operated by PG and E, in the Pulga area. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey says there are still no conclusions on criminal liability. And he and Cal Fire had no specifics on how the lines caused the November blaze that levelled the town of Paradise…

The investigation also identified a second ignition site near Concow and Rim Roads. The cause was determined to be vegetation into electrical distribution lines owned and operated by the utility company. This fire was consumed by the original fire. Ramsey says the criminal investigation actually began a week after the fire, in conjunction with his office, Cal Fire, and the State Attorney General’s Office…

The Camp Fire scorched over 153-thousand acres, destroyed over 18-thousand structures, and killed 85 people, with several firefighters injured. It’s considered the deadliest and most destructive fire in California history. In a statement, PG and E, says they have not been able to review the report, the determination is consistent with their previous statements. They also say they have not been able to form a conclusion as to whether a second fire ignited.