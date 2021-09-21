< Back to All News

Camp Fire Fraud Guilty Plea

Posted: Sep. 21, 2021 12:32 AM PDT

Nearly three years since the Camp Fire in Paradise, fraud cases continue to be prosecuted. And a former resident has pleaded guilty in a federal courtroom in Sacramento. Assistant U.S. Attorney Shelley Weger says 64-year-old Deborah Laughlin submitted an application shortly after the blaze that destroyed the town…

Weger says other individuals were renting and residing in the mobile home. She received over 77-thousand dollars for replacing allegedly lost items, rental assistance and temporary housing…

Laughlin is scheduled to be sentenced on December 20th and faces a potential maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. Weger says they’ve indicted a total of eight people on various fraud charges, with some cases still pending.

