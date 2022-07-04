< Back to All News

Campfires Still Allowed Tahoe National Forest

Posted: Jul. 4, 2022 12:54 AM PDT

Celebrating the Fourth of July outdoors is a time-honored tradition. And Lauren Faulkenberry, with the Tahoe National Forest, says they’re also still allowing campfires. And that wasn’t the case a year ago at this time…

But Faulkenberry says to enjoy it while it lasts, with campfire bans likely to go in place soon, as the wildfire danger increases. In the meantime, she reminds recreationists to use caution and make sure your campfire is dead-out before leaving…

Most campsites are booked in advance in the Tahoe National Forest, so you may not be able to secure one without a reservation. And, of course, fireworks are prohibited on public lands. That’s every forest, every campsite, everyday.

