Campground and Boat Patrols Now Deployed

Posted: Jun. 3, 2024 12:01 AM PDT

Every summer through Labor Day weekend, the Nevada County Sheriff Department’s Campground Patrol Program and Boat Enforcement and Safety Team are making sure everyone’s obeying the law. But Search and Rescue Team Sergeant Dustin Moe says the main objective is safety on forest recreational lands and lakes and not necessarily handing out citations…

Moe says common areas that are checked include Bowman Lake, Chalk Bluff, Lowell Hill, and Boca. He says enforcement has also been developed a bit more in recent years, thanks to more modern equipment…

Moe says patrols, as you might expect, are beefed up more during weekends. And they will also ticket for such behavior as driving and boating under the influence, disorderly conduct, fights, and illegal parking. And he also notes that they don’t actually receive a lot of complaints. But sometimes they check on loud parties, reckless and noisy boating, and hazardous campfires.

