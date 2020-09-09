< Back to All News

Camping Banned In All National Forests

Posted: Sep. 9, 2020 12:49 AM PDT

With firefighting resources stretched very thin, due to the unprecedented conditions, camping has been banned in all National Forests in California temporarily. Tahoe National Forest Public Information Officer Joe Flannery says the ban is expected to stay in effect through Monday, at this time…

click to listen to Joe Flannery

The ban also applies to any ignition source, including barbecues and propane stoves. Flannery says with campgrounds being mostly full all summer, with fewer recreation options, because of the pandemic, the number of escaped campfires has more than doubled…

click to listen to Joe Flannery

All so-called “dispersed camping” is also not being allowed outside designated campgrounds, which is the temporary use of National Forest lands for overnight occupancy without a permanently-fixed structure. All Tahoe National Forest trails remain open.

