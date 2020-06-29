Camping Opportunities Scarce In Tahoe Forest

Campgrounds have slowly been opening in the Tahoe National Forest over the last few weeks. But Public Information Officer Joe Flannery says it’s going to be a challenge to find an available site, with around 90-percent booked for a good part of the summer already…

But Flannery says around 90-percent of camp sites are available only be reservation. He says it wasn’t just late spring snow storms that slowed down openings this season, but coronavirus preparations, as well…

Flannery says as you might expect the priority for coronavirus protective equipment was health care workers. Meanwhile, some of the campgrounds closer to Western Nevada County residents are still not open yet. But White Cloud and Skillman campgrounds, off Highway 20, east of Nevada City, are expected to be available by the Fourth of July weekend. To check on availability, go to reservation-dot-gov through the Tahoe National Forest web site. Meanwhile, camping at NID facilities will be available again, starting on Wednesday.