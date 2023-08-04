Camping Trash A Growing Concern Bowman Corridor

The good news is that the scenic Bowman corridor in the Sierra is finally open for recreationists, after downed trees closed the main road well into the summer. But Nevada Irrigation District Recreation Manager, Monica Reyes, says people had already been getting in there for dispersed camping and have left behind the most trash and other hazards she’s ever seen. Dispersed camping refers to areas outside an established site. And that means no regular services, such as debris removal…

click to listen to Monica Reyes

Reyes says beyond the unsightliness of trash on the ground, leftover food is an attraction for bears. She says once animals get used to the taste of human food they’re more likely to aggressively seek that food and be drawn to people. And they’re also finding a lot of wildfire hazards…

click to listen to Monica Reyes

Statistics show that more than 80-percent of wildfires are human-related. And Bowman Lake is also in the heart of the Sierra watershed that provides water most Californians use and drink. So Reyes says the “pack it in, pack it out” mantra is always important.