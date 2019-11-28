< Back to All News

Camptonville Man Accused Or Raping Two Women Here

Posted: Nov. 27, 2019 5:38 PM PST

A Camptonville man has been arrested on 13 felony sex crime charges in Nevada County. Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says 33-year-old Christopher Sparpanic is being held on one-million dollars bond for each allegation…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Charges also include kidnapping, forcible sexual penetration with a foreign object, sodomy, and making criminal threats against the victims, who were adult women…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says the crimes occurred over the last several months. He says a filing decision is expected to be announced on Monday.

More from my site

