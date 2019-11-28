Camptonville Man Accused Or Raping Two Women Here

A Camptonville man has been arrested on 13 felony sex crime charges in Nevada County. Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says 33-year-old Christopher Sparpanic is being held on one-million dollars bond for each allegation…
Charges also include kidnapping, forcible sexual penetration with a foreign object, sodomy, and making criminal threats against the victims, who were adult women…
Walsh says the crimes occurred over the last several months. He says a filing decision is expected to be announced on Monday.
KNCO Web Comments Guidelines