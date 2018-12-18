< Back to All News

Can Affordable Housing Really Happen Here?

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 8:08 AM PST

It may be one of the top stories of the coming year. Can affordable housing work in Nevada County? Two top local government officials took up that topic on KNCO yesterday, with both admitting it will be an uphill battle. Nevada County Supervisor Dan Miller, who is also a member of Rural County Representatives of California (or R-C-R-C), says there’s a lot to deal with in an area like this…

Listen to Dan Miller

Grass Valley Mayor Lisa Swarthout says lower-priced homes would become more available, if newer, market-rate homes are also built…

Listen to Lisa Swarthout

Swarthout says there is a demand for new homes in Grass Valley, and those that are being planned are selling out quickly.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha