Can Affordable Housing Really Happen Here?

It may be one of the top stories of the coming year. Can affordable housing work in Nevada County? Two top local government officials took up that topic on KNCO yesterday, with both admitting it will be an uphill battle. Nevada County Supervisor Dan Miller, who is also a member of Rural County Representatives of California (or R-C-R-C), says there’s a lot to deal with in an area like this…

Grass Valley Mayor Lisa Swarthout says lower-priced homes would become more available, if newer, market-rate homes are also built…

Swarthout says there is a demand for new homes in Grass Valley, and those that are being planned are selling out quickly.

