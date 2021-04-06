< Back to All News

Can We Really Talk Podcast Series Underway

Posted: Apr. 6, 2021 12:47 AM PDT

With so much polarization still around, a series of podcast conversations has begun for Nevada County residents to join. They’re called “Can We Really Talk”. Jamal Walker is the Community Relations Director for Grass Valley, including liaison for the Police Department. He says they’ve created a YouTube channel. Walker says their first podcast, which is available this week in three sections, was about whether to de-fund law enforcement. Other topics will include racism and the social divide regarding pandemic restrictions…

click to listen to Jamal Walker

In addition, Walker says they’re seeking people who have the desire to break taboo and tell the truth about difficult aspects of a particular movement and/or ideology…

click to listen to Jamal Walker

Participants must also agree to a code of conduct. To find out more, you can send an e-mail to Jamal Walker at “jwalker-at-gvpd-dot-net”. He co-founded Creating Communities Beyond Bias with friend Bill Drake ten years ago. And in 2017 a video he posted regarding a racist incident involving his son sparked a Love Walk through downtown Grass Valley.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha