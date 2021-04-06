Can We Really Talk Podcast Series Underway

With so much polarization still around, a series of podcast conversations has begun for Nevada County residents to join. They’re called “Can We Really Talk”. Jamal Walker is the Community Relations Director for Grass Valley, including liaison for the Police Department. He says they’ve created a YouTube channel. Walker says their first podcast, which is available this week in three sections, was about whether to de-fund law enforcement. Other topics will include racism and the social divide regarding pandemic restrictions…

In addition, Walker says they’re seeking people who have the desire to break taboo and tell the truth about difficult aspects of a particular movement and/or ideology…

Participants must also agree to a code of conduct. To find out more, you can send an e-mail to Jamal Walker at “jwalker-at-gvpd-dot-net”. He co-founded Creating Communities Beyond Bias with friend Bill Drake ten years ago. And in 2017 a video he posted regarding a racist incident involving his son sparked a Love Walk through downtown Grass Valley.