Candidate Forum for Women Only Sunday

A different kind of forum–this one on Sunday. A group called ‘Indivisible Women of Nevada County’ will be conducting a forum with the three Democratic challengers for Republican Doug LaMalfa’s congressional seat. Organizer Barb DeHart says all three candidates are women…

Listen to Barb DeHart 1

Jessica Holcombe of Auburn, Marty Walters of Quincy, and Audrey Denney of Chico are the three candidates. And with a women’s group hosting the event, and with all three candidates being women, you may have guessed the theme here–the forum is for women only…

Listen to Barb DeHart 2

It’s Sunday at 1pm at the Foothill Events Center in Grass Valley.

–gf