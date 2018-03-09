< Back to All News

Candidate Forum for Women Only Sunday

Posted: Mar. 9, 2018 7:07 AM PST

A different kind of forum–this one on Sunday. A group called ‘Indivisible Women of Nevada County’ will be conducting a forum with the three Democratic challengers for Republican Doug LaMalfa’s congressional seat. Organizer Barb DeHart says all three candidates are women…

Jessica Holcombe of Auburn, Marty Walters of Quincy, and Audrey Denney of Chico are the three candidates. And with a women’s group hosting the event, and with all three candidates being women, you may have guessed the theme here–the forum is for women only…

It’s Sunday at 1pm at the Foothill Events Center in Grass Valley.

