< Back to All News

Candidate Wants Division Three NID Board Seat

Posted: Jun. 24, 2020 12:25 AM PDT

Another candidate is promising better fiscal management, if elected to the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors in November. Placer County farmer, and former UC Davis executive, Karen Hull, is challenging 20-year incumbent Scott Miller for the Division Three seat. She says the current board has done a poor job in developing stable funding for aging infrastructure…

click to listen to Karen Hull

Hull says district expenses have been growing faster than revenue for many years, with negligible reserves available. She also cites an NID-commissioned study that identifies the need to raise untreated water rates by 122-percent. She says that would have a profoundly negative impact on agriculture and property owners. Hull is also critical of how Miller conducted himself as Board chairman last year…

click to listen to Karen Hull

Miller has not officially announced whether he’s seeking a sixth term. But Hull is anticipating he’ll run for re-election. Recently, John Norton cited similar financial concerns, when he officially announced his candidacy to replace Nick Wilcox on the Board. Wilcox is leaving the district.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha