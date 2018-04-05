< Back to All News

Candidates Forum Broadcast on KNCO

Posted: Apr. 5, 2018 8:08 AM PDT

It was one of the first election meetings with candidates running for several different offices. The Nevada County Association of Realtors held the forum last night. One of the debates was for Nevada County Supervisor District Three. In the issue of affordable housing, challenger Hilary Hodge says the development that is going on in Nevada County, is for so-called McMansions…

Listen to Hilary Hodge

Incumbent Dan Miller says the biggest problem the county faces is state environmental requirements, known as CEQA…

Listen to Dan Miller

Miller says avoiding CEQA regulations would be a violation of the law. Sue Hoek, the only candidate for supervisor in District Four, and candidates for Sheriff, District Attorney, and Clerk Recorder also participated in a forum that lasted for about three hours. The forum was broadcast on KNCO.

–gf

