< Back to All News

Candidates Forum Hosted By Indivisible Women

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 1:23 PM PDT

Another November candidates forum is coming up this weekend. It’s happening Sunday afternoon at the Miners Foundry Library in Nevada City. Hosted by Indivisible Women of Nevada County, it features Elenis Kounalakis for Lieutenant Governor…Audrey Denny, who is trying to unseat Congressman Doug LaMalfa…Caleen Sisk, who is trying to unseat Assemblyman Brian Dahle….Shannan Moon for County Sheriff…Bruce Herring for the NID Board of Directors….as well as Grass Valley City Council candidates Hilary Hodge and Bob Branstrom. That’s Sunday, from 1 to 3:30pm, at the Miners Foundry Library in Nevada City.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha