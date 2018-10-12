Candidates Forum Hosted By Indivisible Women

Another November candidates forum is coming up this weekend. It’s happening Sunday afternoon at the Miners Foundry Library in Nevada City. Hosted by Indivisible Women of Nevada County, it features Elenis Kounalakis for Lieutenant Governor…Audrey Denny, who is trying to unseat Congressman Doug LaMalfa…Caleen Sisk, who is trying to unseat Assemblyman Brian Dahle….Shannan Moon for County Sheriff…Bruce Herring for the NID Board of Directors….as well as Grass Valley City Council candidates Hilary Hodge and Bob Branstrom. That’s Sunday, from 1 to 3:30pm, at the Miners Foundry Library in Nevada City.