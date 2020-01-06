Candidate Forums Begin This Week

The new year is just a week old, but it’s already time to think about the 2020 elections. The Presidential election isn’t until November, but this year, the primary is March 3. There are also several state and local races on the March ballot. The League of Women Voter of Nevada County has put together several candidates forums, and the first one is Thursday night. Chapter president Janice Bedayn says with the early primary, and the holidays, it was tough putting these events together…

Listen to Janice Bedayn 1

The forum Thursday night is for State Assembly. The following Thursday will feature, in order, candidates for Nevada City City Council, Nevada County Supervisor District One, U-S Congress, and State Senate District One. Bedayn says the format will be familiar, with questions asked by the public and the media…

Listen to Janice Bedayn 2

All forums are from 6 to 8pm in the Board of Supervisors chambers at the Rood Center. Some incumbents, like Megan Dahle and Doug LaMalfa, have declined the invitation to attend.

–gf