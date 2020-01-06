< Back to All News

Candidate Forums Begin This Week

Posted: Jan. 6, 2020 12:20 PM PST

The new year is just a week old, but it’s already time to think about the 2020 elections. The Presidential election isn’t until November, but this year, the primary is March 3. There are also several state and local races on the March ballot. The League of Women Voter of Nevada County has put together several candidates forums, and the first one is Thursday night. Chapter president Janice Bedayn says with the early primary, and the holidays, it was tough putting these events together…

Listen to Janice Bedayn 1

The forum Thursday night is for State Assembly. The following Thursday will feature, in order, candidates for Nevada City City Council, Nevada County Supervisor District One, U-S Congress, and State Senate District One. Bedayn says the format will be familiar, with questions asked by the public and the media…

Listen to Janice Bedayn 2

All forums are from 6 to 8pm in the Board of Supervisors chambers at the Rood Center. Some incumbents, like Megan Dahle and Doug LaMalfa, have declined the invitation to attend.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha