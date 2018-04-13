Candlelight Vigil in Nevada City Tonight

This is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, and Nevada County is commemorating the occasion with a candlelight vigil tonight to honor victims of sexual assault…

The vigil is at Calanan Park in Nevada City this evening. District Attorney Cliff Newell says the national theme this year is Expand the Circle, Reach All Victims”…

The group ‘Victim Witness’ will be presenting a memorial award to the family of Nancy Anderson for her years of dedicated service to the victims of crime. It’s from 5:30 to 7 o’clock.

