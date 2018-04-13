< Back to All News

Candlelight Vigil in Nevada City Tonight

Posted: Apr. 13, 2018 8:08 AM PDT

This is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, and Nevada County is commemorating the occasion with a candlelight vigil tonight to honor victims of sexual assault…

Listen to Cliff Newell 1

The vigil is at Calanan Park in Nevada City this evening. District Attorney Cliff Newell says the national theme this year is Expand the Circle, Reach All Victims”…

Listen to Cliff Newell 2

The group ‘Victim Witness’ will be presenting a memorial award to the family of Nancy Anderson for her years of dedicated service to the victims of crime. It’s from 5:30 to 7 o’clock.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha