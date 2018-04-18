Cannabis Alliance Gets Answers from Candidates

Questions about cannabis related issues have been a part of almost every election forum featuring candidates for Supervisor, Sheriff, and District Attorney. However yesterday, it was the focal point of a forum hosted by the Nevada County Cannabis Alliance. The Alliance is a member-based association that advocates for responsible cannabis farming and cannabis related businesses; and the forum allowed them to ask Supervisor and Sheriff candidates specific questions about regulation, enforcement, and protection of the Nevada County cannabis industry.

Cannabis Alliance Executive Board Member, Jonathan Collier, thought the forum allowed for more in-depth answers to issues and concerns around regulating, growing, manufacturing, and dispensing of cannabis.

Collier thought Sheriff candidates John Foster, Shannan Moon and Bill Smethers all demonstrated a willingness to work with the Alliance.

Questions for the candidates included how they would build bridges to mend what have been contentious relationhips between the sheriff and cannabis farmers, balance resources between code enforcement and law enforcement, protection of legally compliant businesses, and differences in policy with the current sheriff.*

The Nevada Count Cannabis Alliance has 400 active members. The Alliance also asked more regulation-focused questions of the Supervisor District 3 candidates, Hilary Hodge and Dan Miller, and unopposed District 4 candidate Sue Hoek.