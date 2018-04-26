< Back to All News

Cannabis Alliance Seeks to Be Fire Safe

Posted: Apr. 26, 2018 7:00 PM PDT

The Nevada County Cannabis Alliance is striving to be good neighbors and stewards of the land. At a recent meeting, FireSafe Council of Nevada County Executive Director, Joanne Drummond, was invited to speak about being fire safe. Drummond’s talk focused on how members can think fire safe while setting up their properties- regardless of what they are doing on the land.

Listen to Joanne Drummond

As part of her talk she shared a story about how a cannabis farmer drew undesireable attention because they were not being firewise.

Listen to Joanne Drummond

In her presentation Drummond provided examples of properly cleared land and non-flammable visual screens.

Listen to Joanne Drummond

The presentation was well received by the Alliance members in attendance.
Being fire safe and fire wise fits into the Cannabis Alliance mission to advocate for responsible cannabis farming and cannabis related businesses.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha