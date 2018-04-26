Cannabis Alliance Seeks to Be Fire Safe

The Nevada County Cannabis Alliance is striving to be good neighbors and stewards of the land. At a recent meeting, FireSafe Council of Nevada County Executive Director, Joanne Drummond, was invited to speak about being fire safe. Drummond’s talk focused on how members can think fire safe while setting up their properties- regardless of what they are doing on the land.

As part of her talk she shared a story about how a cannabis farmer drew undesireable attention because they were not being firewise.

In her presentation Drummond provided examples of properly cleared land and non-flammable visual screens.

The presentation was well received by the Alliance members in attendance.

Being fire safe and fire wise fits into the Cannabis Alliance mission to advocate for responsible cannabis farming and cannabis related businesses.