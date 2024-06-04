< Back to All News

Cannabis Enforcement Ramps Up With Heat

Posted: Jun. 4, 2024 12:14 AM PDT

It’s a sign that the cannabis growing enforcement season is ramping up for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department. Two felony arrests were made recently at three properties. Lieutenant Jason Perry says plants are growing more rapidly, as the weather heats up for the summer. He says there are three common circumstances for an investigation…

click to listen to Lt Perry

Perry says code enforcement concentrates more on permitted and less egregious grows and violations of the county growing ordinance. That would include too many plants and a nuisance such as overly strong odors. And with legalization of recreational use, Perry says most felony charges are now related more to environmental damage…

click to listen to Lt Perry

63-year-old Everardo Morales of Grass Valley and 54-year-old Jeffrey Smith of Auburn were charged from the recent search warrants.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha