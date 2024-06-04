Cannabis Enforcement Ramps Up With Heat

It’s a sign that the cannabis growing enforcement season is ramping up for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department. Two felony arrests were made recently at three properties. Lieutenant Jason Perry says plants are growing more rapidly, as the weather heats up for the summer. He says there are three common circumstances for an investigation…

Perry says code enforcement concentrates more on permitted and less egregious grows and violations of the county growing ordinance. That would include too many plants and a nuisance such as overly strong odors. And with legalization of recreational use, Perry says most felony charges are now related more to environmental damage…

63-year-old Everardo Morales of Grass Valley and 54-year-old Jeffrey Smith of Auburn were charged from the recent search warrants.