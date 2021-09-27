< Back to All News

Cannabis Equity Program Proposed

Posted: Sep. 27, 2021 12:48 AM PDT

Nevada County continues to look for more ways to reduce the number of illegal cannabis grows. At their meeting Tuesday morning, the Board of Supervisors will consider a resolution creating what’s referred to as an Equity Program. Building Director Craig Griesbach says the goal of the program is to assure that longtime or “legacy” farmers impacted by past criminalization, before the law changed, get better assistance in entering the legal industry…

Griesbach says it would include a manual providing guidance for growers…

There is also a requirement with the grant application for local jurisdictions to include a local funding contribution. The recommendation is 50-thousand dollars. The application deadline is December 30th.

