Cannabis Eradications Down By Half Here

Illegal cannabis eradications by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department took a drastic drop in 2021. Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says deputies seized around 55-hundred plants last year. But it was around 11-thousand in 2020…

A 2021 Grand Jury report stated that only two-to-three percent of the 35-hundred to four-thousand illegal grows in 2020 were legally permitted. Trygg says many of the grows seized were due to violations of the county’s ordinance for too many plants grown, or gardens not being sited properly. But he says the majority have been sent to the District Attorney’s Office for possible criminal prosecution, because they also violated state environmental laws…

Trygg says no specific areas of the county had more violations than others. Last year, County Supervisors approved a six-month pilot drone program that’s scheduled to begin in April. County officials said that about a-third of all grows have sight obstacles that limit easy inspections.