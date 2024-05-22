Cannabis Grow Eradications Still High Here

The number of illegal cannabis grow eradications in Nevada County hasn’t changed much. That’s despite some efforts to tighten enforcement through amendments of the ordinance that was passed five years ago this month. The Sheriff’s Department says it was around 60-thousand plants last year and in 2022. Lieutenant Jason Perry says they still tend to hear complaints regarding grows in remote, rural, residential areas. But not as many, recently, on National Forest lands…

Perry says any criminal charges filed are usually linked to environmental damage from grows. Otherwise, it’s citations that are issued for non-compliance with the ordinance, including too many plants on the amount of acreage found. He says his team works in partnership with allied agencies, which can be a timely process for effective eradication…

Perry also indicates that there would likely be more eradication if the public had a better understanding of the ordinance and what constitutes an illegal grow. A couple of years ago, the county also implemented a six-month pilot drone program, with about a-third of all grows having sight obstacles that limit easy inspections. And one notable change to the ordinance that same year took away a five-day grace period that, county officials said, too often just provided more time for non-compliant cultivators to simply move young plants to another area.