Cannabis Growers Still Struggling Here

Posted: Sep. 28, 2021 12:31 AM PDT

As legally-permitted cannabis grows continue to lag in Nevada County, members of a local advocacy group say over-regulation has made it difficult to make a living. Speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, County Cannabis Alliance Executive Director, Diana Gamzon, says fees are still among the highest of any commercial industry in California…

click to listen to Diana Gamzon

And Gamzon says the county’s ordinance limits grows to no more than 10-thousand square feet, or about a-quarter of an acre. The organization’s Director of Membership and Education, Maggie Philipsborn, also points out that there is plenty of product, but selling options are slim…

click to listen to Maggie Phillipsborn

And Gamzon says the selling price has been plummetting, with so many mega-growers allowed in other parts of the state. That includes the Central Valley where, she says, farms as as large as 200 acres.

