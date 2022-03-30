Cannabis Growing Ordinance To Be Revisited

Nevada County’s nearly three-year cannabis growing ordinance may be updated later in the year. That’s according to the Executive Director of the local Cannabis Alliance, Diana Gamzon. Speaking on “KNCO: Insight” on Tuesday, Gamzon says growers are still in what she describes as a regulatory quagmire. But she thinks the Board of Supervisors is now better-educated about the complicated issue and will be open to some changes…

Gamzon indicates she’d most like to see the ordinance tightened, in regard to cracking down more on illegal grows. One local grower, Cassi Jennemann, says the environmental damage continues to hurt the image of what is really a niche industry…

The current ordinance restricts outdoor grows to no more than about a-quarter of an acre on 20-acre ag-zoned properties. Gamzon says last year there were only a total of 16 legally-grown acres in the county. But she says the value was still around 16-million dollars. And it may finally be part of the county’s annual crop report this year.