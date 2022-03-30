< Back to All News

Cannabis Growing Ordinance To Be Revisited

Posted: Mar. 30, 2022 12:16 AM PDT

Nevada County’s nearly three-year cannabis growing ordinance may be updated later in the year. That’s according to the Executive Director of the local Cannabis Alliance, Diana Gamzon. Speaking on “KNCO: Insight” on Tuesday, Gamzon says growers are still in what she describes as a regulatory quagmire. But she thinks the Board of Supervisors is now better-educated about the complicated issue and will be open to some changes…

click to listen to Diana Gamzon

Gamzon indicates she’d most like to see the ordinance tightened, in regard to cracking down more on illegal grows. One local grower, Cassi Jennemann, says the environmental damage continues to hurt the image of what is really a niche industry…

click to listen to Cassi Jennemann

The current ordinance restricts outdoor grows to no more than about a-quarter of an acre on 20-acre ag-zoned properties. Gamzon says last year there were only a total of 16 legally-grown acres in the county. But she says the value was still around 16-million dollars. And it may finally be part of the county’s annual crop report this year.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha