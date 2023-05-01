< Back to All News

Cannabis Impact Mitigation Project For GV

Posted: May. 1, 2023 12:46 AM PDT

What’s called a Cannabis Impact Mitigation Project has received state funding for Grass Valley. City Manager Tim Kiser outlined details to the City Council at its recent meeting. He said the money comes from the Proposition 64 Public Health and Safety Grant…

click to listen to Tim Kiser

And that project cycle begins May first. Kiser said the Project will specifically focus on addressing impacts from its emerging commercial business activities on its residents, the community, and, most importantly, its youth…

click to listen to Tim Kiser

The Park Resource Officer’s primary focus will be cannabis education, enforcement, and intervention for youth utilizing the skate and bike parks, as well as those attending city-sponsored events. This includes an expansion of an existing summer program that will add cannabis education. The Project also includes procurement of surveillance cameras, vapor detectors, and a masticator. Nevada City is also implementing a similar program.

