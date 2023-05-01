Cannabis Impact Mitigation Project For GV

What’s called a Cannabis Impact Mitigation Project has received state funding for Grass Valley. City Manager Tim Kiser outlined details to the City Council at its recent meeting. He said the money comes from the Proposition 64 Public Health and Safety Grant…

And that project cycle begins May first. Kiser said the Project will specifically focus on addressing impacts from its emerging commercial business activities on its residents, the community, and, most importantly, its youth…

The Park Resource Officer’s primary focus will be cannabis education, enforcement, and intervention for youth utilizing the skate and bike parks, as well as those attending city-sponsored events. This includes an expansion of an existing summer program that will add cannabis education. The Project also includes procurement of surveillance cameras, vapor detectors, and a masticator. Nevada City is also implementing a similar program.