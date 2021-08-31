< Back to All News

Cannabis Impact Survey Released By SYRCL

Posted: Aug. 31, 2021 12:12 AM PDT

A recently-released survey provides a more numerical illustration of cannabis impacts that have been expressed by community members and growers since Nevada County passed its growing ordinance two years ago. It was conducted by the South Yuba River Citizens League. Communications and Engagement Director, Betsy Brunner, says it also reflects their and the community’s ongoing concerns about environmental impacts to the watershed, including illegal diversions…

click to listen to Betsy Brunner

Meanwhile, of the 57 self-identified cultivators who responded to the survey, only 19-percent had come into compliance with the ordinance. Brunner says most cite regulatory burdens and costs and a lack of trust in government institutions…

click to listen to Betsy Brunner

And across the board, Brunner says the SYRCL survey shows citizen fears of cultural changes that large-scale cannabis cultivation might bring to the area.

