Cannabis Makes County Ag Report First Time

Nevada County Agriculture officials say they now have enough reliable information to include cannabis with their annual crop report. Only 18 acres of permitted grows were documented in 2021. But that’s still double the previous year. And, after hearing the presentation at Tuesday’s Board meeting, County Supervisor Heidi Hall noted that its value still represented more than half of the total value of all crops, or 12-point-four million dollars. But she noticed that was only up half-a-million dollars, despite the much higher acreage…

Overall, the gross value of all crops was 21-point-2 million dollars, up eight-percent from 2020. Agriculture Commissioner Chris de Nijs said vegetable, fruits, and nuts were up significantly, as much as 15-percent, if you remove timber, which lost one-million dollars. And, despite long dry spells in the last few years, water supplies remain adequate here…

Timber harvests in the county were impacted by last year’s massive wildfires in the north state. The main producer shifted to salvage operations in nearby counties that were hardest hit, putting off operations in this area to another year.