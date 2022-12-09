Cannabis Ordinance Changes Moving Forward

All eight proposed changes to Nevada County’s three-year-old cannabis ordinance have been recommended by the Planning Commission to the Board of Supervisors. The Commission held a public hearing at their recent meeting on Thursday. County Cannabis Alliance Executive Director Diana Gamzon says she’s pleased with the new direction of the ordinance. She says the change her group is most excited about is farmers no longer have to grow it only on their land…

Another change increases setbacks, which are designed to reduce nuisance concerns from non-growing neighbors. Gamzon says the ordinance revisions also acknowledge compliance with homeowner associations…

The Commission also recommends codifying the allowance of commercial growers to also sell cannabis for adult recreational uses. But Gamzon says that will not result in a significant increase in acreage that’s grown. However, there should be more growth consolidation, instead of smaller gardens being parceled out on ag-zoned land.