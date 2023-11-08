Cannabis Retail Access Grant Approved By Supes

Hoping to it’ll help provide more reliable consumer access to regulated, tested cannabis on the legal market, Nevada County Supervisors have approved a resolution accepting a 275-thousand dollar grant from the state. The California Department of Cannabis Control says by supporting local jurisdictions in establishing retail licensing programs the grant seeks to reduce the size of the illicit market and establish sufficient retail stores to meet demand. County Supervisor Sue Hoek, speaking at Tuesday’s meeting, also hopes it’ll help the smaller “backyard” growers. She says many of them appear to be intimidated by the process, along with the cost…

Consultants will be used to assist with engaging stakeholders for public workshops. The executive director of the local Cannabis Alliance, Diana Gamzon, told the Board the grant also provides the opportunity for more creative retail experiences…

The funds will also be utilized for the creation of a proposed retail licensing equity program, which could provide potential technical or financial assistance with county or state license applications and compliance training.