Cannabis Tax To Go On November Ballot

Posted: Jul. 10, 2018 3:33 PM PDT

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors has unanimously voted to place a cannabis tax on the November ballot, but not until after well over two hours of discussion. County Treasurer-Tax Collector Tina Vernon says growers will pay a percentage of their sales…

Listen to Tina Vernon

The main concern from growers was the penalty for late tax, which was proposed to be 25 percent, but with the urging of the Nevada County Cannabis Alliance, that number was reduced to ten percent, which is reportedly in line with other businesses. Executive Director Diana Gamzon says they didn’t get everything they wanted, but she’s okay witht he result…

Listen to Diana Gamzon

The alliance also wanted a maximum tax of an ounce of pot cut in half, but didn’t get that from the board. The measure needs just a simple majority vote to pass in November, but the cannabis industry is in favor of it, so it should likely pass easily.

–gf

