CAPE Disco Dance Fundraiser Saturday

Posted: Jul. 19, 2019 12:55 AM PDT

They moved from Santa Cruz to Grass Valley, seven years ago, to continue their mission of rescuing ailing animals. Shelly Frost is with the Center for Animal Protection and Education, also known as CAPE. She says they have a sanctuary near their headquarters, on McCourtney Road, that currently has around 40 animals that are old, sick, or injured, and their owners can no longer take care of them…

click to listen to Shelly Frost

Frost says they also work with the group Compassion Without Borders, and take in animals from Mexico, among other places. But she says expenses are growing, especially for veterinarian services…

click to listen to Shelly Frost

And it’s going on tomorrow night, from 6:30 to 10, at the Foothill Events Center in Grass Valley. There’s also a costume contest, with prizes for the best look.

