CAPE Disco Dance Fundraiser Saturday

They moved from Santa Cruz to Grass Valley, seven years ago, to continue their mission of rescuing ailing animals. Shelly Frost is with the Center for Animal Protection and Education, also known as CAPE. She says they have a sanctuary near their headquarters, on McCourtney Road, that currently has around 40 animals that are old, sick, or injured, and their owners can no longer take care of them…

Frost says they also work with the group Compassion Without Borders, and take in animals from Mexico, among other places. But she says expenses are growing, especially for veterinarian services…

And it’s going on tomorrow night, from 6:30 to 10, at the Foothill Events Center in Grass Valley. There’s also a costume contest, with prizes for the best look.