< Back to All News

Capital Improvement Funding Mostly Stable

Posted: Mar. 12, 2021 12:48 AM PST

The major wildfire fuels reduction project we told you about recently highlights the Nevada County Public Works Department’s projects for this year. It was part of the annual update of road maintenance and capital improvements department officials made to the Board of Supervisors earlier this week. Principal Engineer Pat Perkins said the vegetation removal is funded through a CAL OES grant…

click to listen to Pat Perkins

Meanwhile, Public Works Director Trisha Tillotson told the Board that although the county continues to see robust state and federal grant funding, it’s not increasing enough to keep up with construction costs, which have climbed about 30-percent in recent years. Gas tax revenue from SB1 has also been dropping…

click to listen to Trisha Tillotson

Development fee revenue is also down. Tillotson said they’re often requesting grant funding to cover money the county has already spent. But she expects the department’s fund balance to return to more acceptable levels for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha