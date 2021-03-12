Capital Improvement Funding Mostly Stable

The major wildfire fuels reduction project we told you about recently highlights the Nevada County Public Works Department’s projects for this year. It was part of the annual update of road maintenance and capital improvements department officials made to the Board of Supervisors earlier this week. Principal Engineer Pat Perkins said the vegetation removal is funded through a CAL OES grant…

click to listen to Pat Perkins

Meanwhile, Public Works Director Trisha Tillotson told the Board that although the county continues to see robust state and federal grant funding, it’s not increasing enough to keep up with construction costs, which have climbed about 30-percent in recent years. Gas tax revenue from SB1 has also been dropping…

click to listen to Trisha Tillotson

Development fee revenue is also down. Tillotson said they’re often requesting grant funding to cover money the county has already spent. But she expects the department’s fund balance to return to more acceptable levels for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.