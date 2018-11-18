Car Auction Benefits Paradise Fire Victims

A national auto parts company with local ties is helping provide tens of thousands of dollars to the relief effors of the Camp Fire in Butte County. Riebe’s Auto Parts is a NAPA Auto Parts Store with affiliates in Grass Valley, Chico and Paradise. Owner Bart Riebe worked with NAPA Auto Parts to bring a 1972 Corvette to Las Vegas for the Mecum Auto Auction over the past weekend. Bart, who normally does not talk about his actions, spoke with KNCO only after being urged to by a friend and said the Charity Car auction would benefit fire victims.

The Saturday auction was broadcast on NBCSN and sold for a pretty good price.

Prior to the final bid, announcers gave credit to the donation.

Riebe has also been working with other local business owners to provide support to employees of Riebe’s Auto Parts stores who have lost everything in the fire.

Bart Riebe suggests any one interested in donating to the fire relief efforts to work with the North Valley Community Foundation Fire Relief Fund.