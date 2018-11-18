< Back to All News

Car Auction Benefits Paradise Fire Victims

Posted: Nov. 18, 2018 4:49 PM PST

A national auto parts company with local ties is helping provide tens of thousands of dollars to the relief effors of the Camp Fire in Butte County. Riebe’s Auto Parts is a NAPA Auto Parts Store with affiliates in Grass Valley, Chico and Paradise. Owner Bart Riebe worked with NAPA Auto Parts to bring a 1972 Corvette to Las Vegas for the Mecum Auto Auction over the past weekend. Bart, who normally does not talk about his actions, spoke with KNCO only after being urged to by a friend and said the Charity Car auction would benefit fire victims.

Listen to Bart Riebe

The Saturday auction was broadcast on NBCSN and sold for a pretty good price.

Listen to Announcers

Prior to the final bid, announcers gave credit to the donation.

Listen to Announcers

Riebe has also been working with other local business owners to provide support to employees of Riebe’s Auto Parts stores who have lost everything in the fire.
Bart Riebe suggests any one interested in donating to the fire relief efforts to work with the North Valley Community Foundation Fire Relief Fund.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha