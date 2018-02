There was glass everywhere, but that seems to be the extent of the damage. Grass Valley Police got a call this morning of a car that had driven into the C-V-S Pharmacy on Sutton Way…

Police Sergeant Dan Kimbrough says it was an elderly male who was driving, and may have gotten confused for a second..

The driver wasn’t injured, and no one inside was hurt…

Kimbrough says the case was treated as an accident, with no criminal charges or citation issued.

