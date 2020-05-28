Car Hops and Food Trucks at Rood Center Saturday

You may never have thought of the Rood Center Parking Lot as a popular dining spot, but Nevada County’s Environmental Health Director hopes it will be for the next several weeks. Beginning Saturday, and running through late July, food trucks will be out there with several items available for take out, and car hops will take your order and bring you your food. The idea is the brainchild of Amy Irani, who was trying to come up with a way to help the struggling food truck industry…

Irani says every Saturday and Sunday, ten food trucks will be there, and when you pull into the parking lot, you’ll be handed a menu…

Don’t expect to see car hops on roller skates here, though. The trucks will be different each day, and will be screened for proper Covid-19 health standards, and the car hops will be wearing masks and other protective gear. You will not be allowed to stay in the parking lot and eat, so the trucks can serve as many people as possible. Hours are 11am to 3pm every Saturday and Sunday except July 4, and the event will run through July 27.

