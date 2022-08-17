Car Ownership Costs Spike In Last Year

The unprecedented increase in gas prices this year is the main factor in a major overall spike in the annual cost of new vehicle ownership. Triple-A says it’s gone up over a-thousand dollars in the last year, to 10-thousand-728 dollars. Other factors include depreciation, financing, insurance, and maintenance. Spokesman John Treanor also points out the jump in new car prices…

The study assumes a five-year ownership period, with a vehicle being driven at least 15-thousand miles a year. And with gas prices in mind, it’s little surprise that Triple-A says the two most expensive vehicle categories are half-ton pickups and medium SUV’s. Treanor says if you can’t hold off until prices come down, they also have a Driving Cost Calculator you can use…

The least expensive category is still small sedans. And since they’re insulated from high gas prices, Triple-A says electric vehicles now have the second-lowest annual driving costs.