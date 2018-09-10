Car Show Takes Over Fairgrounds

The 19th version of the Roamin Angels Car Show took over the Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley Saturday and Sunday. Show organizer, Mike Houser, said the show has grown over the years.

Houser says Saturday featured the classic cars pre-1972. Sunday focused on new cars.

A Gravity Car Race featuring Hot Wheel type cars was a hit for attendees. One of the other highlights of the show were alternative energy cars. Debbie Gibbs is part of the Nevada County Climate Change Coalition.

Another event that was represented at the Show was the Great Race… a sort of classic car race that will be coming through Grass Valley in June. Bill Croker has been racing for several years.

Over the last three years Croker has raised over 30,000 dollars for Habitat for Humanity as part of the Race.