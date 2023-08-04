Car Theft Arrest After Routine Traffic Stop

What appeared to be a routine traffic stop turned out to be more for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department early Thursday. And Department Administrative Analyst Ashley Quadros says it resulted in the arrest of a Grass Valley woman…

Quadros says it’s especially more of a visibility issue when it’s dark. She says the deputies followed the driver, 26-year-old Shaylin Hanlon, and stopped her at Brunswick and Old Tunnel Roads. She then parked in an apartment complex parking lot on Old Tunnel Road…

Quadros says Hanlon was then ordered out of the car and handcuffed. She was escorted to a patrol vehicle, where she made a failed attempt to pull away and flee. The search turned up a wallet, debit card, and vehicle title for a different vehicle. Drug paraphenalia and an open container of alcohol was also found.