< Back to All News

Car Theft Arrest After Routine Traffic Stop

Posted: Aug. 3, 2023 5:38 PM PDT

What appeared to be a routine traffic stop turned out to be more for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department early Thursday. And Department Administrative Analyst Ashley Quadros says it resulted in the arrest of a Grass Valley woman…

click to listen to Ashley Quadros

Quadros says it’s especially more of a visibility issue when it’s dark. She says the deputies followed the driver, 26-year-old Shaylin Hanlon, and stopped her at Brunswick and Old Tunnel Roads. She then parked in an apartment complex parking lot on Old Tunnel Road…

click to listen to Ashley Quadros

Quadros says Hanlon was then ordered out of the car and handcuffed. She was escorted to a patrol vehicle, where she made a failed attempt to pull away and flee. The search turned up a wallet, debit card, and vehicle title for a different vehicle. Drug paraphenalia and an open container of alcohol was also found.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha