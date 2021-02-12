Caravan of Love On Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day on Sunday, a “Love Caravan” of vehicles will be travelling through Nevada City and Grass Valley during the early afternoon hours. KVMR Community Radio is assembling what they call a COVID-safe motorcade. A member of the station’s Board of Directors, and broadcaster, Paula Galindo, says you’re invited to assemble at the Rood Center, starting at noon…

A map of the route will be provided. Galindo says participants are also encouraged to decorate their vehicles in a “love theme”, such as hearts or flowers. And coinciding with the motorcade, KVMR will also broadcast the event. She says that’s when you should also turn the radio volume up inside your vehicle…

But in order to get a general idea of how many vehicles will be in the Caravan, you’re encouraged to send an R.S.V.P e-mail to “theboard@kvmr dot-org”.