Caravan Of Love Returns

For the second straight year, the Caravan of Love is going to be cruising the streets of Nevada City and Grass Valley. That’ll be Sunday afternoon. It was inspired by KVMR radio as a way for people to get out and connect more during the pandemic, while still not being physically too close. One of the station’s Board members, as well as broadcaster, Paula Galindo, says the first event happened to coincide with Valentine’s Day. But they decided to let the omicron surge dissipate more…

click to listen to Paula Galindo

Once again, participants are asked to gather Sunday at noon in the parking lot of the Rood Center, where maps of the route will be handed out. The motorcade will depart at 12:30. From there, it’ll head down West Broad Street and through downtown Nevada City before making its way to Grass Valley…

click to listen to Paula Galindo

Participants are also encouraged to decorate their vehicles in love themes, like hearts and flowers. Everyone will also be given a commemorative Caravan of Love sticker. Most drivers will also likely make themselves visible by cranking up their radios with uplifting songs, including in a love theme, broadcast by KVMR.