Caravelli Seeks Change As New GV Council Member

Posted: Nov. 9, 2022 1:42 PM PST

Haven Caravelli says she’s very excited about becoming the new member of the Grass Valley City Council. It was her first run for public office. She owns MEC Roofing and Cleaning and says making sure the reconstruction and upgrades of the Mill Street Promenade runs smoothly will be one of her top priorities…

Caravelli says she’d also like to see even more progress in keeping Grass Valley protected from wildfires…

Caravelli says quarterly cleanups of homeless camps could also help reduce the wildfire danger. She’ll be replacing Ben Aguilar, who declined to seek another term. But Hilary Hodge will be back, after being re-elected to a second term.

