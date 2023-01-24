Career Technical Ed Comeback At High Schools

It looks like public school districts are shifting away more from college-prep-for-all policies with curriculums. Career Technical Education, which has traditionally been known as Vocational, has been making a comeback at campuses in recent years, including in Nevada County. The principals of Nevada Union and Bear River High Schools appeared recently on “KNCO: Insight”. NU Principal, Kelly Rhoden, agrees that not every student has the aptitude or interest in spending four or more years seeking a BA degree…

At Bear River High School, Principal Chris Roberts said their main CTE focus is their Agriculture Department…

Other vocational offerings include digital and culinary arts, journalism, and sports medicine. Meanwhile, the Legislature, facing looming shortages in well-educated and trained workers, has invested over a-billion dollars over the past five years to support and expand career education. Such courses can be challenging for districts to fund.