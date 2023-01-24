< Back to All News

Career Technical Ed Comeback At High Schools

Posted: Jan. 24, 2023 12:14 AM PST

It looks like public school districts are shifting away more from college-prep-for-all policies with curriculums. Career Technical Education, which has traditionally been known as Vocational, has been making a comeback at campuses in recent years, including in Nevada County. The principals of Nevada Union and Bear River High Schools appeared recently on “KNCO: Insight”. NU Principal, Kelly Rhoden, agrees that not every student has the aptitude or interest in spending four or more years seeking a BA degree…

click to listen to Kelly Rhoden

At Bear River High School, Principal Chris Roberts said their main CTE focus is their Agriculture Department…

click to listen to Chris Roberts

Other vocational offerings include digital and culinary arts, journalism, and sports medicine. Meanwhile, the Legislature, facing looming shortages in well-educated and trained workers, has invested over a-billion dollars over the past five years to support and expand career education. Such courses can be challenging for districts to fund.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha