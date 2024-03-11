< Back to All News

Caregivers Journey Begins March 20th

Posted: Mar. 11, 2024 7:19 AM PDT

With Nevada County home to one of the larger older American populations in the country, it also home to a proportionate number of residents that may begin experiencing dementia and one of the illnesses associated the loss of memory and brain function. As a result, there is a need for caregivers, and support for family members who have taken on the role. Nevada County is hosting a once-a-month workshop, “The Caregiver’s Journey” in partnership with the Nevada County Library.

 

The first opportunity is at Medelyn Helling Library and is open for all residents on a drop-in basis. The sessions are the third Wednesday of the month, March 20, April 17, May 15 and June 19th from 3:30 to 4:30.

 

The second opportunity is through the Penn Valley Library and a reservation or advanced signup is required. Barbara Larsen’s telephone number is 530-432-5764

 

 

