Caretaker and Husband Arrested For Elder Theft

Posted: Dec. 28, 2022 2:21 PM PST

A Grass Valley couple, including the caretaker, has been arrested for elderly theft and financial abuse regarding a resident at Eskaton Village. Police Lieutenant Clint Bates says 44-year-old Laurel Hunsaker was the caretaker.He says she was helped by her 43-year-old husband, Robert….

Bates says the family of the woman is also considered to be victimized…

Bates says because at least 950-dollars worth of purchases were made, it makes the theft charges felonies. He says officers also found the Hunsakers to be in possession of small amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine, along with drug paraphenalia, which are considered misdemeanor charges.

