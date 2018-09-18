Caretaker Of 75-Year-Old Woman Arrested

A Rough and Ready woman has been arrested for stealing from a 75-year-old woman she was taking care of. Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal says 48-year-old Christie Smith had been living at the home of the victim, on Cochrane road. He says the daughter of the victim recently reported the over-writing of 19 checks…

Royal says Smith wrote for higher amounts than what the groceries cost, to get cash back. He estimates at least four-thousand dollars was taken. But he says a search of Smith’s vehicle indicated the thefts went beyond money…

Royal says there may be other missing items as well. Smith was arrested on felony burglary and grand theft charges. She was also on probation. Royal reminds people to make sure you, or a family member, does a thorough background check of caretakers. Also, that checking and other accounts are closely monitored.