Caring Sharing Tree At Grass Valley Police Dept

This year’s Caring and Sharing Program at the Grass Valley Police Department has expanded significantly, with more families hard hit by inflation impacts. School Resource Officer, Sara Perry, is helping coordinating it. She says children are referred by five local agencies, as well as schools, who may not be getting much, if anything, for Christmas. She says each child has one to three tags, depending on the need, that are on the tree in the Department lobby. Each tag has a name, age, gender, and wish list item that can be picked up by a member of the public…

Perry says around 25 children normally benefit. But this year it’s 41. The program used to widely be known as “Shop with a Cop”. But she says the format has changed, in light of fewer department stores in the area that are still around that would have had many of the items…

Perry says the breakfast event is on December 10th. So, it’s recommended that all gifts be turned in by Friday, although they’ll still be accepted through December eighth.